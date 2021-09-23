Heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal, IMD issues yellow alert

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Thursday for the next 12 hours for five districts of Himachal Pradesh as the heavy and incessant rain lashes the hill state.

Udsed by IMD, yellow alert indicates severely bad weather affecting daily activities.



"The Meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for five districts of Solan, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla district of the state," Surender Bui Lal, a senior scientist at the IMD's state unit, told ANI.

"Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 76.4 mm rain, highest in the state during the past 24 hours, Jhanduta in the same district received 60.2mm rain. Palampur in Kangra district received 46.0 Mm rain, Sangrah and Renuka in Sirmaur received 36.0mm and 35.0 mm respectively," he added.

Lal also said that the monsoon has extended in the state and withdrawal of monsoon is expected by either September end or the first week of October. (ANI)

