Heavy rainfall in U'khand increases fear of house collapse

Haldwani (Uttrakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Continuous rains have added to the problems of people residing in Uttrakhand's Haldwani area. The heavy downpour has eroded the soil in the region which weakens the foundation of structures causing them to collapse.

Bishan Singh Chuphal, MLA Didihat, said that more than 300 villagers are affected by this. "The government had planned it to shift these villagers to the nearby forest land. The process of granting permission to construct houses on the forest land is still going on. We do have a lot of vacant lands," he added.

It should be noted that from the past few days, Uttarakhand is receiving heavy rainfall causing the flood-like situation in several areas. Commuters are facing difficulty as the excess water has damaged the roads in the region.

Reportedly, the state government has set up a relief camp at Shikarbil LP school to assist the people affected by rains and its aftermath.

Similarly, in Assam, rising water level in Gongia river has eroded several hectares of land, paralysing lives of people residing in the vicinity. Shikharbil village in the state remains the most affected. (ANI)

