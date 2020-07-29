Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand brings normal life to standstill

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): A spate of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has brought normal life to a standstill. Many roads in Garhwal and Kumaun regions have been closed by the state authorities to avoid any sort of untoward incidents.

The state government has closed Yamunotri road near Paligad, Badrinath road near Lambagad Peepalkoti Tangdi and Pagalnala in Chamoli and Munsyari road in Pithoragarh.

Also, some of the villages, for instance, Mori village, located on the bank of Tons river, was submerged in water due to heavy rains and overflowing of the river.

The state rescue teams are also facing hurdles to reach the disaster-prone areas as the roads in some of the areas are damaged due to rains.

The downpour has also triggered landslides in various parts of the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the state is likely to receive more rains in the next couple of days. (ANI)

