Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli damages NH-7

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): Due to the heavy rainfall in Chamoli district, the road at National Highway-07 has been extensively damaged.

Traffic with caution has also been restored in two severely damaged locations of Km. 398+500(Karanprayag) and Km. 419+900(Pursari) and the contractor is in the process of restoring the road in full width.

Recent media reports have alleged that the government has engaged a blacklisted company for the execution of the prestigious Chardham Project.



National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL) hereby clarifies that no blacklisted contractor is engaged on any of its projects and the selection of contractors for its projects are made after a prescribed due diligent process.

The companies engaged are executing a number of Central and State Government infrastructure projects

The roads are being constructed on EPC mode in which the contractor is responsible for the restoration of defects for four years even after construction. NHIDCL is committed to building high-quality highway infrastructure in the country. (ANI)

