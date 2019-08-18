Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in west UP, Punjab, Haryana: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, the IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning may also occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the weather office said.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

