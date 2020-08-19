Heavy rainfall likely in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack: IMD

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 19 (ANI): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur in some areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city area in Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a flood advisory for the state, warning some states of likely flashfloods and landslides, as continuous rains continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country and water level in rivers rises.



In the advisory issued for Odisha, the commission said that the Godavari River was moving fast due to the ongoing extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

