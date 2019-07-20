Heavy rainfall likely in North, South Goa over next 4 days, says IMD

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Districts in North and South Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In a statement, the weather forecasting agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places while light to moderate rainfall at most places was predicted in North Goa and South Goa districts.

Earlier this week, the IMD had said heavy rainfall is expected across the state and adjoining areas.

The weather forecaster has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas till Sunday. (ANI)

