Heavy rainfall likely to occur in parts of Karnataka: KSNDMC

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Wednesday issued an alert that several districts in the state including Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and Hassan districts may receive heavy rainfall within next 16 hours.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rain and at isolated places very heavy rain is likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts and adjoining parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and Hassan during next 16 hours", said KSNDMC. (ANI)