Representative Image

Heavy Rainfall: Operations halted at Vadodara Airport

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall pounding Vadodara, operations are halted at Vadodara Airport till 9 am on Friday.
Heavy rainfall has thrown life out of gear in Vadodara.
"Homes get flooded as record-breaking #Vadodara rains of 554 mm in 12 hours disrupt normal life," tweeted SkymetWeather.
Meanwhile, as torrential rains lashed Vadodara and nearby areas creating a flood-like situation, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation in the city and deputed two IAS officers to provide guidance to the local administration.
The Chief Minister also appealed citizens to shift from low lying areas to safer places, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office read. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations.
All schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut on August 1. Vadodara railway station has been shut down(ANI)

