Heavy rainfall predicted in AP, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

There is already a red alert in some districts in Kerala, while the weather forecasting agency also stated that Konkan and Goa may also receive rains later in the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Vidarbha, East Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat Region, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the IMD added

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest and the central Arabian Sea, along with and off Maldives area, Comorin area, Lakshadweep, Gulf of Mannar, Gujarat coast and Kerala coast.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into the areas for the next few days. (ANI)

