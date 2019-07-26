Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some places in Odisha on Friday.

"Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with one or two spells of moderate to heavy rainfall likely to occur at some places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri between 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm on July 26," predicted the Meteorological centre. (ANI)

