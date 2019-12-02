Heavy rainfall to continue over Tamil Nadu for next two days: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Due to convergence of strong northeasterly winds, the ongoing heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu is very likely to continue for the next two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

According to the weather forecast agency, a heavy downpour is expected to batter a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the next week.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next two days," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep during these days, the agency said. (ANI)

