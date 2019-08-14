Heavy rainfall to lash Karnataka in next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi (India), Aug 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in most parts of Karnataka, with extremely heavy falls at isolated areas of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 58 people while 15 others are missing, official data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Tuesday.

The maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belgaum district where 13 people have been killed while four others are missing.

As many as 1,160 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,96,617 people taking shelter in them.

The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 859 animals reported dead.

As per Karnataka state national disaster management, North interior Karnataka and Belagavi district are most likely to receive isolated with light to moderate rains and Coastal and Malnad region likely to receive widespread with moderate rains for the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

