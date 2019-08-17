Heavy rainfall to lash Karnataka today: IMD

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has predicted heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka.

The districts which are expected to receive heavy rainfall are Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, and Kolar over the next 24 hours.

This prediction by the IMD has added up to the misery of the people as the state is facing floods this year which has taken the lives of about 61 people, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on August 15.

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 were killed. According to the data, at least 14 people remain missing.

Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now, the report stated. (ANI)

