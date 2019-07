Heavy rainfall warning issued in Gujarat: MeT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in various parts of Gujarat, state meteorological director Jayanta Sarkar said on Monday.

Sarkar told ANI: "Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Valsad, Navsari, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli today. In Saurashtra and Kutch, we are expecting light rainfall at isolated places for the next five days whereas only light rainfall is expected at Ahmedabad."

Further, he said: "There's one cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, persisting there for last 2-3 days, giving a lot of rainfall in south Gujarat region mainly in Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Valsad and Navsari. We are expecting fairly widespread rainfall in south Gujarat."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan. (ANI)