Heavy rainfall, waterlogging reported from several districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Due to continuous and heavy rainfall, waterlogging has been reported from several districts of Tamil Nadu.



While speaking to ANI, a local, said, "We face a lot of difficulties due to continuous rain. It has also affected transport. Several areas are submerged in floodwater due to torrential rains."





"We are finding difficulties in getting food as we are not able to move out. The floodwater has entered in our homes," said another local.

State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran had informed a total of eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Earlier, on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. He briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state. (ANI)

