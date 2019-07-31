Heavy rains cause floods in Gadhchiroli, over 100 villages affected

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rains continued to lash Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, resulting in floods due to the overflow of Parlkota river water in Bhamragarh area of the district.

The heavy rains have caused power cut in many areas of the district. As many as 300 people were forced to leave their houses in the low lying areas and move to safer places.

The flood has also been reported in Allapalli, Aheri and Mulchera tehsils in the districts.

Indian Meteorological Department, Nagpur, has issued a warning of heavy rains in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

