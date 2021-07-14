Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion

Mumbai(Maharastra)[India], July 14 (ANI): Incessant monsoon rainfall on Wednesday caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to stay away from the shore and not wander around waterlogged areas.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall to heavy rainfall over Raigad. IMD has upgraded its alert from yellow to orange.

"A low-pressure area lies over the Saurashtra coast and neighbourhood and an east-west shear zone run in middle levels across central India and strong westerly winds are prevailing along the west coast. Under these conditions, isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Konkan and Goa during July 13-15," stated IMD.

IMD Colaba observatory recorded 59.4mm of rain and IMD Santacruz 54.6mm. (ANI)

