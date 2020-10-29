Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed severe waterlogging on Wednesday after the region received incessant rainfall.

Visuals from Chennai and Rameswaram showed vehicles struggling to drive past waterlogged roads.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city for the day.

It further predicted scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the neighbourhood in lower and mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days," the IMD tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)

