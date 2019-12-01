Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Heavy rainfall for the past two days caused waterlogging in the residential areas of Muthuramalinga Thevar Nagar of Rameswaram on Sunday, disrupting the normal life.

Speaking to ANI, Devi, a resident of Rameswaram, said: "There has been continuous rainfall in the area, because of which the residential areas are flooded. There is no help from the administration. We are living on the roads."

Another resident stated that the water had entered his house.

"After continuous rainfall for the last couple of days, the water has entered our houses. I cannot even go inside my own house. We are urging the administration to help us out in this situation," he said.

According to an IMD report, under the influence of an active easterly wave, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. (ANI)

