Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The downpour was witnessed in Nampally, Abids, Kothi, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Vijayanagar colonies. The rains led to waterlogging in parts of the state capital, including the Falaknuma bridge.



Rescue operations were carried out to provide relief to the people, in one such operation Abdullapurmet Police pulled out a car stuck from overflowing water with the help of a JCB machine in Rachakonda.

Earlier, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had directed officials to distribute the Chief Minister relief kits at the doorsteps of the residents in the rain affected areas across the city.

Rao on Saturday reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in inundated areas of the city. (ANI)

