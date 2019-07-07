Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, high tide likely

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A high tide of 4.74 meters is expected to hit Mumbai later today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

The organisation also stated that low tide of 1.32 metres will occur in the evening around 8:37 PM.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city find it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the flood waters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The BMC also said high tide of 4.06 meters will occur at around 2:45 am and low tide of 0.80 meters at 8:36 am on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and in suburbs. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 25 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius throughout the day.

Owing to the torrential downpour, a part of a tree fell on Mulund station's cover over platform (COP) and got entangled with Pantograph of a slow local train.

The tree branches were later removed and services returned to normalcy.

The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute.

(ANI)

