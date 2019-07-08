Heavy rains delay flight operations at Mumbai international airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused poor visibility and delay in flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

An airport spokesperson said, "Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am today, the visibility at the airport has been fluctuating. There is a delay due to the weather. There has been no flight cancellation. However, three diversions have taken place."

Earlier, the spokesperson had said, "Due to heavy rains, there was no movement of flights at the airport."

Rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai with 27 people dying in a wall collapse incident in Malad on July 5. (ANI)