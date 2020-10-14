Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Telangana, rescue ops underway

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): While heavy rains have disrupted normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

"Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 78.1°E, about 50 km west of Hyderabad (Telangana) is a potential cause of the sudden outpour of rainwater in the city and surrounding areas. This depression will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours," according to the IMD.

Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall.



Following heavy rains, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations in the Toli Chowki area which was critically affected due to flooding following downpour.



Rainwater flooded into houses in Agamaya Nagar, Bank Colony, Hakkimbad, Sainath Colony, Gandesh Nagar in Vanasthalipuram of Rangareddy district.

Eight people including a child died while three others sustained injuries after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said.



Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert, following heavy rainfall in the state.



Kumar in a message to officials late on Tuesday night said: "The Chief Minister called and enquired about the situation in the state. He ordered that the entire district administration be on high alert. Heavy rains have lashed the state. In Hyderabad, many areas have 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. A number of untoward incidents have been reported." (ANI)

