Heavy rains, flash flood causes road damage in Kullu district

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Heavy rains and flash flood caused great damage in the Bhunter town of Kullu district on Sunday.

Life came to a standstill after the roads leading to the Ambadkarnagar area got damaged following the heavy rainfall.

The situation may further worsen as the Indian Meteorological Department in its weather forecast, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh over the next five days. (ANI)

