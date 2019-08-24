Heavy rains in Bhopal lead to traffic snarls, waterlogging

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Heavy downpour in the state capital of Madhya Pradesh caused water-logging on multiple stretches of Bhopal on Saturday.

Commuters were seen stuck due to vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement was also disrupted due to flooded roads.

According to the IMD, in Bhopal, skies will generally remain cloudy and may receive heavy rain or thundershowers for the next 24 hours.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 29.4 -degree Celcius and 22.6 -degree Celcius respectively.

On Tuesday Kolar Municipal Corporation team have rescued two villagers who were stranded after water was suddenly released from Kerwa Dam here. (ANI)

