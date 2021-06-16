Heavy rains in Mumbai cause waterlogging, traffic snarls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Continuous rain causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday and also led to traffic snarls at different parts of the city.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a prediction of "light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places".

According to the BMC, a high tide of 4.05 meters at 4:13 pm, along with a low tide of 1.95 meters at 10:23 pm expected today.

Colaba received an average rainfall of 11 mm, from 8:30 am of June 15 to 8:30 am of June 16, India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. (ANI)