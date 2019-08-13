Heavy rains in Odisha cripple rail traffic

Odisha [India], Aug 13 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Odisha, movement of trains have been halted temporarily or diverted on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section here due to water flowing over the track at several locations.

The rail traffic from Rourkela to Jagadalpur and vice-versa have been cancelled till further orders.

Sambalpur-Rayagada Intercity, Durg-Visakhapatnam, Titilagarh-Bilaspur, Sambalpur-Koraput among others stand cancelled for next few days.

There have been diversions of Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, Hatia-Yesvantpur Express, Puri-LTT (Mumbai) Express, Surat-Puri Express.

The state has been ravaged by heavy and continuous downpour, severally affecting the transportation and crippling the normal life.

On Monday, was Nanded-Sambalpur Express, Yesvantpur-Tata Express and Yesvantpur-Tata Express had to be diverted.

Authorities have suggested the passengers to check the departure timings of their trains before starting their journey.

For the safety of passengers and trains, several trains have been cancelled from Sambalpur-Titilagarh Railway Section, which comes one of the severely affected regions.

Railway authorities plan to normalise the services after the water recedes to below-danger level. (ANI)