Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Heavy downpour caused water-logging on the multiple stretches in the city on Tuesday.

Commuters were seen stuck due to vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement was also disrupted as the roads and pavements were flooded.

A local told ANI: "It has been raining continuously since morning, causing traffic snarls in most parts of the city."

According to the IMD's forecast, Gujarat is likely to receive light rainfall with the cloudy sky for the next week. (ANI)

