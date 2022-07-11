Heavy rains lash Gujarat: CM holds review meeting; schools, colleges to remain closed today

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Sunday with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the measures taken to deal with the situation arising due to heavy rains in South Gujarat including Chhotaudepur.

Heavy rains lashed Ahmedabad on Sunday, leading to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation in various low-lying areas.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to keep schools and colleges closed in Ahmedabad on Monday in view of heavy rains.

The average rainfall in the last three hours is 114.3 mm.

Heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others.

Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm.

Currently, the rain has stopped in some areas.

The city has received 30 per cent of the season's rainfall in the last three days.



Following the heavy rains in central and south Gujarat on Sunday and the forecast of heavy rains for the next two days, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel immediately called an emergency meeting.



There is waterlogging in Ahmedabad, Paldi, Bodakdev, Usmanpura, and Jodhpur. Five underpasses have been closed.

A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday.

Amid the flood-like situation around 700 people were evacuated and taken to safe spots as the rescue operations continued on Sunday.

Earlier, the Auranga river overflowed and a floods-like situation was also seen in low-lying areas in the Valsad district due to heavy rainfall.

The NDRF teams and local administration carry out relief and rescue works in the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said. (ANI)

