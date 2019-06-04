Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

The tragic incident occurred in SR Nagar area of the city on Monday.

AR Srinivas, DCP, West Zone, said: "It is noticed that the boy was walking with an umbrella in his hand on the road and it may have come in direct contact to electric pole leading to his electrocution. The exact incidence is not known yet but we are verifying the matter using nearby CCTV cameras."

A case was registered under section 174 CrPC in SR Nagar police station. The victim was the son of a police officer working at the same police station.

Heavy rain was reported in a few areas of the city like Sainikpuri, Begumpet, Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, SR Nagar, and Moulali, among others. Due to gusty winds, trees were uprooted in Amberpet and Neredmet areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation immediately swung into action and cleared water logging in few areas. (ANI)

