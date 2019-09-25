Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, cause traffic jams

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city.

With the Meteorological Centre here forecasting more rains, the municipal authorities and police department started to sort out the water stagnation problem.

Locals at some places called the Disaster Management Department after their residential areas got flooded.

"The present weather situation indicates that there is upright cyclonic circulation lying over Rayalseema and its adjoining areas of Telangana extending up to 3.6 km, which is moving towards the south-west," Nagaratna, a scientist at the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, told ANI.

"Under its influence, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in most places of Telangana, including Hyderabad in the next 48 hours," he said.

Coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

"East Godavari, West Godavari and some places of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Rayalseema is likely to have light to moderate rains in many places in the next 24 hours," Nagaratna added. (ANI)

