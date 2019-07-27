Water-logging at Road No. 6 in Sion, following heavy rainfall overnight [Photo/ANI]
Water-logging at Road No. 6 in Sion, following heavy rainfall overnight [Photo/ANI]

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; 2000 passengers stranded onboard Mahalaxmi Express

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers on board, was stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai on Saturday.
The train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 AM today, according to a passenger on board.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said Railway Protection Force and City police have reached the site where the train is held up, and biscuits and water is being distributed to the stranded passengers.
"We request passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to get down from the train. The train is in a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are on the train to look after you. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities," he appealed to passengers.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Brijesh Singh said three boats have reached the spot where the train is stranded, adding that the Chief Secretary is looking into the situation himself.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, leading to traffic snarls and water-logging at several major junctions.
Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of Sion, Chembur, Gandhi Market at snail's pace due to heavy traffic jam.
Air traffic was also disrupted for a couple of hours in Mumbai, as seven flights were cancelled and around eight to nine were diverted. Around 8:15 am, Mumbai International Airport PRO had announced that flight operations returned to normal.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will continue to receive heavy rains till July 29 with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:59 IST

Safdarjung Hospital to provide geriatric OPD services every Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate special geriatric OPD services at Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, which intends to provide easy and accessible healthcare facilities for senior citizens.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:57 IST

Barring North-East, no new pharmacy colleges to be set up in...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): In view of the lack of quality education and shortage of qualified teaching staff, a government body under the Union Health Ministry has imposed restrictions on setting up new pharmacy colleges for the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:52 IST

WB: Primary school teachers call off hunger strike after pay revision

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27 (ANI): Primary teachers in West Bengal have called off their hunger strike after the state government announced a hike in grade pay and reinstated 14 teachers in their home districts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:31 IST

JD(S) MLAs suggest Kumaraswamy to give 'outer support' to BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): A section of Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs have suggested former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to give "outer support" to the new BJP government in Karnataka, JD(S) leader GT Devegowda said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:25 IST

Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:15 IST

ED arrests Satish Babu Sana in connection with Moin Qureshi case

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Satish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in connection with the money laundering case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, the agency officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:46 IST

Students in this MP village study under thatched roof

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Over a dozen students jostle for space inside a thatched hut-turned primary school in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, with authorities turning a blind eye to the agony faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST

Assam: Congress MLA pledges to donate his organs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress MLA from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi on his 42nd birthday pledged to donate his organs and Rs 1 lakh from his salary requesting state govt to purchase an air-ambulance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:19 IST

NCP leader performs 'havan' to dissuade leaders from ditching party

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Local leaders and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unit performed a "havan" in Badalpur on Friday to dissuade leaders from ditching the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:13 IST

Lab technician commits suicide along with mother and wife inside...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A lab technician living inside the premises of IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and mother here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 05:10 IST

Police officer assaulted by villagers in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Baliapal Police Station, was assaulted by the villagers in Uluda here on Friday while he had gone to probe and assess the situation after a minor boy was found hanging at a Dhaba in Baliapal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:42 IST

Madras HC orders TN govt to give Rs 25 lakh compensation to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday ordered Tamil Nadu government to give Rs. 25 lakhs as compensation to a woman who was transfused with HIV positive blood.

Read More
iocl