Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed parts of Pune city on Friday.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a downpour in the city. Streets were empty and citizens took shelter on the roads to protect themselves from the rain.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with moderate rainfall in the Pune-Shivajinagar area for the next six days. (ANI)