Heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh, Relief Commissioner to issue advisory to Collectors for needful

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rains and updates received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the advisory will be issued to all Collectors of the state, said Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi on Friday.

The office of Relief Commissioner (RC) and the IMD is keeping a watch on the continuous rains in the state for the last 24 hours. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given instructions to the officials to respond promptly to any emergency.

According to the official record, 16 people have died so far in the state in the last 24 hours due to heavy rains. Loss of seven animals and damage to 24 'kucha' have also been reported due to different reasons, added Priyadarshi.

IMD on Friday said that isolated places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely to occur at isolated places over the state. (ANI)

