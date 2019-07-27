Mumbai: Roads in Matunga area water-logged, after heavy rainfall in the city
Mumbai: Roads in Matunga area water-logged, after heavy rainfall in the city

Heavy rains lashes Mumbai, 17 flights diverted, train services from Kalyan to Karjat suspended

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday flooding several areas and severely affecting the road, rail and air traffic.
Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) reported that 17 flights have been diverted so far. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the MIAL said that the flights are getting delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains since two hours.
Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.
"Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very-very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Services on all other corridors of Central railway are running," Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said.
Mumbai Police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea.
"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall intensity is "very likely" to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours.
"Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and formation of low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours," IMD said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:04 IST

Airline not adhering to 'basic maintenance practices', caused...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Lack of proper training, unsupervised maintenance and the airline not adhering to "basic maintenance practices" led to a young SpiceJet technician losing his life while servicing an aircraft at Kolkata airport in the early hours of July 9, a probe by the Director Gene

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:58 IST

Maharashtra Nationalist Mahila Congress president Chitra Kishor...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chitra Kishor Wagh on Friday resigned as President of Nationalist Mahila Congress Maharashtra Pradesh. She also gave up the primary membership of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:57 IST

Congress expels several leaders for 'anti-party activities' in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress has expelled several of its leaders due to their alleged anti-party activities, a spokesperson for the party said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:55 IST

UP: Five arrested for cow slaughter from BSP leader's farmhouse in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Police on Friday arrested five people from a farmhouse owned by a BSP leader for allegedly slaughtering cows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 01:17 IST

Rebel MLAs to move SC challenging Speaker's decision to disqualify them

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Disqualified rebel MLAs of Congress ---- Ramesh L Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Independent MLA R Shankarhave will move Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:45 IST

UP govt succeeds in instilling fear in criminals' minds through...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government has been able to 'instill fear in criminals' mind through technology.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:41 IST

Aswini Hospital to get ultra-modern facilities in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board run Aswini Hospital will be developed with ultra-modern facilities for the benefit of devotees, board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:40 IST

MS Bitta praises PM Modi for Kartarpur corridor dialogue

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): All India Anti-Terrorist Front chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a dialogue with Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:40 IST

2002 Gandhinagar Akshardham temple attack accused arrested from J-K

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Gandhinagar Akshardham temple attack accused Yasin Butt was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:37 IST

Moradabad: 698 old silver coins recovered from labourer

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The city police have recovered 698 antique silver coins weighing 7.9 kilograms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:35 IST

Man gets 27 years prison term for raping minor in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): A local court on Friday sentenced a man to 27 years in prison and fined him Rs 12,000 for raping a minor girl in Nedumkulam area near Silaiman in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:34 IST

Over 80 thousand youth to get unemployment allowance from Aug:...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister for Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandana on Friday said around 82,000 youth will get unemployment allowance from August under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana.

Read More
iocl