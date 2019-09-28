Water logging in Patna due to heavy rainfall [Photo/ANI]
Heavy rains lead to water-logging in several parts of Patna

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:09 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Patna on Saturday witnessed heavy downpour, causing a traffic jam and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheeler vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters.
Pedestrians were also stranded for hours due to water clogged roads and bridges.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.
The temperature in the city will oscillate between 25 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. The humidity would be around 93 per cent.
Pune in Maharashtra is also grappling with the same problem. On Thursday, heavy rainfall in region caused water logging in low lying areas, making difficult for the commuters to reach their homes during the night.
Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into action towards Katraj for carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)

