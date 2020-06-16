Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday.
Waterlogging affected the movement of vehicles.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days.
Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and likely to cover the whole state by June 15. (ANI)
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Nashik
ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:14 IST
Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday.