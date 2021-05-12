Heavy rains leave Thiruvananthapuram streets water-logged

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 12 (ANI): Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night with waterlogging being reported from several low lying areas.

Waterlogging was reported from Thampanoor, East Fort, Chala market and Sreevarahom. Water entered Thiruvananthapuram Railway station as well as the bus terminal.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 78 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds were observed in several parts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur districts in Kerala.

The IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts in Kerala in the coming days.

A yellow alert is declared for the Idukki district on Wednesday while Thiruvananthapuram is put on yellow alert on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram on May 14 and 15. An orange alert has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha on May 15. (ANI)

