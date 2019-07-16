Heavy rains likely to lash North and South Goa districts

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that North and South Goa will receive thundershowers for next few days.

According to the weather forecasting agency, rough to very rough sea conditions likely to prevail along Maharashtra-Goa coast.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions likely to prevail along Maharashtra-Goa coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Maharashtra-Goa coast during next 48 hours," read the advisory.

It added, "Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over the southeast and adjoining west-central Arabian sea during 16 to 20 July and over the east-central Arabian sea during 16 to 17 July. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above period."

An advisory was also issued for the general public to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period of very heavy rainfall in the region. (ANI)

