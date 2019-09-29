Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Patna, 17 dead

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Patna on Sunday witnessed another spell of heavy rains, causing traffic jams and water-logging at low lying areas. So far, 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless downpour lashed the capital city since late Friday night.

The heavy downpour has caused flash flooding in the region. The dirty rainwater has seeped into the houses of people making it difficult for the locals to move out of their houses.

Locals were seen wading through knee-deep waters with belongings in their hands. Some were also seen using buckets to pump out water from their premises.

District Magistrate Kumar Ravi told ANI that contingents of SDRF and NDRF has been pressed into service for carrying out rescue operations.

"The situation is now under control. SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed to carry rescue operations. Several narrow streets have been blocked due to stagnation of water. Today, we have rescued around 8000 to 9000 people and have taken them to safer places. Bus service was provided to college and school children to reach the Railway station. Now, our next aim is to provide clean drinking water and other basic facilities to the stranded," he said.

Another official, Jitendra Kumar also spoke to ANI on the issue and said,"Our first priority is to rescue aged people, children studying in colleges and schools. The NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief work with the help of boats. We are making all efforts to bring back normalcy in the region."

Yesterday, Nalanda Medical College hospital was inundated with water, forcing doctors and paramedical staff to carry out practice in knee-deep waters.

Visuals from the medical center showed wards and corridors flooded with unclean water.

According to IMD, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next three days accompanied by thunderstorms. The temperature in the area will oscillate between 23 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. (ANI)

