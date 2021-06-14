Heavy rains, thunderstorm likely to lash Punjab, Haryana from June 15

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rain (1-3 cm) at many places with isolated heavy rain (6-7cm) may continue over Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh during next 48 hours. "Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period," as per the weather agency.

"Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, light to moderate rainfall (1-5 cm) at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-12 cm) at isolated places likely during this period," as per IMD Chandigarh.

On Sunday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds lashed the adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi and Meham. (ANI)

