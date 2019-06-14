Around 15 houses suffered severe damages in Ullal city of Mangaluru due to tidal waves on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Heavy rains, tidal waves damage properties in Mangaluru's Ullal

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:23 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Heavy rains and tidal waves caused severe loss to properties, with many houses being damaged in the coastal city of Ullal in Mangaluru district in Karnataka on Thursday.
Around 15 houses were severely damaged after tidal waves hit them in the city.
Fears gripped the area as a danger of cyclone Vayu loomed large on the citizens.
A scientist blamed soil erosion as the root cause of the problem. He claimed that more than 300-meter area of land submerged in the last 20 years.
"It is the effect of Vayu and not of monsoon. The type of waves of cyclone and monsoon are different," MeT scientist Aloysius Albuquerque Pai told ANI. (ANI)

