Heavy security in place as Amarnath Yatra begins tomorrow

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra, authorities have made tight security arrangements for the first batch of pilgrims at Baltal base camp.

The Yatra will begin from Monday and conclude on August 15.

"All forces are deployed here. Around 10,000 pilgrims can stay in the base camp. Pilgrims are getting electricity, water, sanitation and food facility here. The first batch will leave from here tomorrow morning. Langars, water, electricity and medical check-up posts have been arranged. We want 'yatris' to come here after their medical checkup. They should also carry their medicines and keep a day extra as rains can delay their Yatra," said Gandherbal SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Pilgrims of the first-batch are satisfied with the efforts taken by the government to make their Yatra hassle-free.

"This time the arrangements are really good. I have been undertaking the Amarnath Yatra since 1993. The forces are on alert. People should stand together with the forces and have patience during the Yatra. The government has taken various steps and even locals have arranged pony facilities for the 'yatris'," said a pilgrim.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Amarnath Yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and continues till August. The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

Earlier in the day, district administration along with locals welcomed the first batch of enthusiastic pilgrims at Tikri.

Advisor to the Governor in Jammu and Kashmir, K K Sharma, flagged off the first batch of devotees for the Yatra at around 4 am today (Sunday) after conducting a puja at the Jammu base camp.

"The Yatra was flagged off today, just like the previous years all arrangements have been made for the Yatra. On behalf of the government, we went to Pahalgam and Baltal yesterday. All arrangements for the well-being of the devotees have been made all through the route between Jammu and Srinagar," Sharma told reporters here.

He said the adequate security arrangements had been made by the government for the Yatra and hoped the locals would continue their cooperation just like they used to do in the past.

On June 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a review meeting on security arrangements for the upcoming yatra. State Governor Satyapal Malik also was also present in the review meeting.

Before the Home Minister's visit, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited units deployed for security of Amarnath yatra and reviewed the security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal and Pahalgam. (ANI)

