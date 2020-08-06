Heavy showers lead to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): Different parts of the Kodagu district faced severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation due to incessant heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission on Thursday said, "River Cauvery at Kudige in Kodagu district, Karnataka has crossed the danger level and is rising."

River Hemavathi at Sakleshpur in Hassan district, Karnataka is rising and is above warning level, the Central Water Commission stated.

A red alert has been issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said. (ANI)

