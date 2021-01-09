Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), January 9 (ANI): Heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday disrupted normal life, making it difficult for residents to walk or use vehicles on the snow-covered roads.

"Snowfall has resumed in Kashmir today. Locals are facing a lot of problems due to this. The roads are slippery and it has become difficult to drive. The authorities have not cleared the roads," said Amir Manzur, a resident of Srinagar.





"The snowfall has disrupted the normal life of people as it has become difficult to commute since vehicles slip on the road," said a local Aijaz Hussain Wani.



Earlier, the air traffic was suspended for a few days due to heavy snowfall after which the Tourism Department arranged accommodation for the stranded tourists. The flights resumed at Srinagar International airport on January 7.

Even though the heavy snow caused several problems, the locals were seen enjoying making snow sculptures in the valley. (ANI)

