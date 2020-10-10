Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.



The weather forecasting agency also predicted "heavy to very heavy falls" over coastal Odisha, Konkan and Goa on October 12.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 12; with heavy to very heavy falls over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry), Telangana, coastal and north interior Karnataka on October 11-12," IMD said in a tweet. (ANI)

