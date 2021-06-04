Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada districts in next two days

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department's Bengaluru Director CS Patil on Friday.

He said that an orange alert (which means heavy to very heavy rainfall likely) has been issued for today and a yellow alert (which means that hazardous conditions are possible) has been issued for tomorrow.

While speaking to ANI, the IMD Director, CS Patil said, "Karnataka State is very likely to experience widespread rainfall on June 4-5. Rainfall and thundershower will continue for the next two days. Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 4-6. Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which an orange alert is issued for June 4 and a yellow alert for June 5."

"North interior and South interior Karnataka are also very likely to experience widespread rainfall on June 4 and 5. Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain or thundershower during the next 2 days," said IMD Bengaluru director.

As the South West monsoon approaches the Eastern coastline, the weather department informed in a tweet, "Coastal Karnataka and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka during next 24 hours."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the monsoon is likely to reach into remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

"Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, some parts of coastal & south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its bulletin.



IMD predicted a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for today.

Also, lightning is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

"Thunderstorm/ duststorm with lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan," it said.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

"Strong with the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over very likely over Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea and with wind speed 40-50 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast," IMD said.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea areas.

The weather agency further predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe for Saturday.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and NorthInterior Karnataka, TamilNadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe," IMD predicted.

Strong with speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea and with wind speed 40-50 kmph over Lakshadweep area, the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. (ANI)

