Heavy vehicles to be stopped at Agra border during Trump's visit

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): In order to maintain smooth vehicular movement during US President Donald Trump's visit here on February 24, heavy vehicles coming from Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Etawah and Rajasthan's Dholpur will be stopped at their respective district borders.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) wrote a letter to respective police officials of these districts regarding the traffic advisory.

"On the said occasion, in order to maintain smooth traffic movement, it is necessary to stop heavy vehicles entering district-Agra," Agra district SSP wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, it is requested that in view of the said programme that heavy vehicles entering Agra district border on February 24 should be stopped within your respective district border from 10:00 am to 7 pm," the letter read.

President Trump is arriving on a two-day official visit to India starting February 24. He is scheduled to visit Agra the same day to see the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural programme in the city. (ANI)

