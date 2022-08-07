Heavy waterlogging in Haryana's Gurugram as heavy rain lashes city

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Severe waterlogging was reported in Haryana's Gurugram after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Sunday.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat State, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe," said the IMD.

Thundersquall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as per IMD.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Telangana and Rayalaseema and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mah, stated IMD. (ANI)

